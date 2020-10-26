1/1
Hephzibah, GA—Haley Paige Madden, 19, entered into rest Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Cliff Nobles officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
She was predeceased by her sister, Katelyn Paige Madden.
Ms. Madden is survived by her mother, Kacey Rhodes and her father, Jason Madden; her daughter, Rylee Kate Madden; her sister, Kaylin Jade Madden; her brother, Cody Madden; her paternal grandparents, Connie and Larry Lariscey; her maternal grandparents, Dusty and Lisa Rhodes; her maternal aunt, Lauren Rhodes; her maternal uncle, Matthew Rhodes (Samantha); her paternal aunt and uncle, Jessica and Wendall Chavous; and numerous cousins.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
