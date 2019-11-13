|
|
Hallie M. Wood
Belvedere, SC—Memorial Services for Mrs. Hallie M. Wood, 98, who entered into rest November 12, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 3 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Lloyd Looney officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 2 until 3 o'clock.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
