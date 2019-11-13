Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Hallie M. Wood Obituary
Hallie M. Wood
Belvedere, SC—Memorial Services for Mrs. Hallie M. Wood, 98, who entered into rest November 12, 2019, will be conducted Friday afternoon at 3 o'clock in the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Lloyd Looney officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 2 until 3 o'clock.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). For complete obituary and registry, please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
