Entered into rest Sunday, June 2, 2019, Mr. Hanford Langdon Atkins, 86, loving husband for 61 years of Mrs. Carolyn Peacock Atkins.



Mr. Atkins was born in Aiken Co., SC, but grew up in Augusta (Harrisburg). He was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County where he played on the 1951 championship football team. Mr. Atkins served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Intrepid during the Korean War. Following the Navy, he attended Newberry College. Mr. Atkins worked for the Richmond County Sheriff's Department before becoming a probation officer with the State of Georgia. He retired as Chief Probation Officer of the Augusta Circuit. He was a member of The Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Atkins was a longtime member of AMBUCS, and co-founder of "Hotdog Day."



Family members include daughters: Amy Atkins Woodall (Tim) and Gail Atkins Floyd (Darin); grandchildren: Caroline Woodall Overgaard (Mikel), Lee Woodall, Matthew House (Samantha), Owen Woodall, Rebecca House; brother: Tony Atkins (Tess); sister: Brenda Atkins Fuller (Wayne) and several loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by son-in-law: Robert House; grandson: Andrew House; parents: Hanford and Iva Atkins and sisters: Sybil Rogers, Bobbie Carter and Geneva Stephens. The family would like to thank Ann Scott, Robert and Eugenia Ryans and the staff of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for all their love and care.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son with his son-in-law Darin Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 1:00 until the time of the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Augusta Humane Society, P.O. Box 12035, Augusta, GA 30914 or the of Augusta, 106 SRP Drive, Evans, GA 30809.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary