Harold Baker
Augusta, GA—Mr. Victor Harold Baker, 92, departed from this life to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, November 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Truellen Baker; daughter: Julia (Steve) Huster; son: Vic (Jennifer) Baker; grandchildren: Laurel and Rebecca Huster, Jack, Mae Wallace, Clara, and Isabella Baker; sister: Jane Bohler; and brother-in-law: Jim Wallace (Barbara Pequet) and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Virginia (Bobby) Turk, Winnie (Dan) Matheny, and Pat (Omer) Hensley.
Harold was deeply committed to his family, and he especially delighted in spending time with his 6 grandchildren. He was a loyal, devoted friend and his deep and abiding faith was evident to all who knew him.
He was a faithful member of The Hill Baptist Church since 1953 where he actively and lovingly served his church family through teaching Sunday School, serving as Church Treasurer, deacon and choir member for 64 years. He also enjoyed serving the community through Gideon's International, and playing golf with the Wednesday Senior group at Forest Hills GC.
He was born January 15, 1927 in Orlando, Florida to the late Victor Baker and Irma Cathcart. Harold graduated from Langley Bath High School in 1944. He served in the Merchant Marines from 1944 to 1946 and in the United States Army from 1946 to 1953. He began his career as an accountant in his grandfather's firm in Orlando, Florida. Returning to Augusta in 1953, Harold worked for A. R. Mustin Hardware. He completed a 33 year tenure at Merry Brothers/Boral Brick Co. in 1995.
The funeral service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at The Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Jones officiating. A private burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be the Emmanuel/Ruth/Faith-Seekers Sunday School Class, Deacons and Choir of The Hill Baptist.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hill Baptist Church, 2165 Kings Way, Augusta, GA 30904, or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251, or Christ Community Health Services, 127 Telfair St, Augusta, GA 30901.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
