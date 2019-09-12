|
Harold Leon Stopher
Augusta, GA—Harold Leon Stopher, 84, of Augusta, GA passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 surrounded by many loved ones at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at North Augusta Southern Methodist Church, 615 W. Martintown Rd., North Augusta, SC 29841, Pastor Steve Jones will be officiating.
Harold was born September 20, 1934 in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois to Charles and Beulah (Poffenbarger) Stopher. He graduated from Mt. Pulaski High School in 1953. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1956. On February 10, 1956 he married Donna Jean Hilton in Corinth, Mississippi. Harold moved from Illinois with his family to Augusta, GA in 1981 to work in the construction phase of Plant Vogtle and he later had his own construction company, a skilled carpenter specializing in cabinetry. He loved the LORD and attended Hephzibah Church of God for many years. His enjoyment came from spending time with family, traveling and designing and building just about anything. He was always willing to help others and loved to make people laugh. He spent the last 17 months on the 2nd floor Hero Pointe of Charlie Norwood VA Hospital where he was also loved and cared for by nurses and staff.
Harold is survived by his wife, Donna Stopher, his children, Susan (Wayne) Carter, Mitch (Donna) Stopher and Todd (Debbie Piper) Stopher, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. All of us cherished him dearly and he is going to be deeply missed.
On that day, a master carpenter went to meet
THE MASTER CARPENTER
