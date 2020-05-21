|
Harold Miller
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, May 21, 2020, Harold Milton Miller, 82, beloved husband of Janice Peebles Miller.
Harold was a long time member of Fleming Baptist Church. He was an insurance sales broker and owned Miller Construction Company. In his spare time he enjoyed officiating high school sporting events for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Janice, Harold is survived by a son: Curtis Louie Miller; daughters: Judith Michelle Smith, Wendi Rea Hinson; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers: Johnny Miller (Patricia), Marvin Miller (Judy), Ronald Miller (Karen), and Donald Miller; sisters: Sarah Stratcos and Ellen Wolfe.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berry Center: 3017 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2020