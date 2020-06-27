Harold Miller
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, May 21, 2020, Harold Milton Miller, 82, beloved husband of Janice Peebles Miller.
Memorial service will be held at Fleming Baptist Church on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Patrick Latta officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berry Center: 3017 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.