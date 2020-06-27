Harold Miller
1929 - 2020
Harold Miller
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Thursday, May 21, 2020, Harold Milton Miller, 82, beloved husband of Janice Peebles Miller.
Memorial service will be held at Fleming Baptist Church on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Patrick Latta officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berry Center: 3017 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/28/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
