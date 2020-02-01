Home

Harold "Gus" Ridings


1973 - 2020
Harold "Gus" Ridings Obituary
Harold "Gus" Ridings
Augusta, Georgia—Harold A. Ridings (Gus) 46, of Augusta, GA passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas, of natural causes. Gus attended Evans High School, Evans, GA. He was a contract driver for Western Flyer Express. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his contagious smile, his infectious personality, the prankster he was, and his love of life. Gus is survived by his wife of 16 years Angela Ridings, his Mother Frankie Cave-Abundo (Paulino), His Sister Jamie Farr (Jamie) His Grandmother Katherine Inman, His stepchildren Lyndsey Myers, Krystal Bragg (Devin) and James Lucas (Jackie) and seven grandchildren. He is predeceased in death by Harold E. Ridings (Father) & James D. Spires (Stepfather).
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00pm at the Julian Smith Casino - Gazebo 2200 Broad Street. Augusta, GA. The Reverend Richard Hall officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/02/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
