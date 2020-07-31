1/2
Harold Westley
Mr. Harold Westley
Augusta, GA—Mr. Harold Westley entered into rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Westley retired from the Smithsonian Institute as a Chemist. He was a 1951 graduate of Lucy Laney High School and later graduated from Morehouse College and Chicago University. He is survived by his sisters, Melba Downs, Frances Banks, Catherine(James)Austin, Prescilla Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on Today from 1 to 5 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
