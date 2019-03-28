|
Reverend Harriedell Devine Lewis, entered into rest March 26, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Martris Mims officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Reverend Lewis, a native of Aiken County was a member of Old Storm Branch Baptist Church. She was a Foster Parent at Gracewood and a License Beautician.
Survivors include a sister, Carrie Martin; five grandchildren, Cassandra Devine, Tia Devine, Sylvester Devin, Jr., Angela (Glenn) Bates and Keith Harris; 6 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Friday at the funeral home. Friends may visit at 10518 Atomic Road, Beech Island, SC.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019