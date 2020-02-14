Home

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Phillip Grove Baptist Church
255 Lovers Lane
Waynesboro, GA
Harriet McCullough Locke


1954 - 2020
Harriet McCullough Locke Obituary
Harriet McCullough Locke
Atlanta, GA—Homegoing Celebration Service will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Phillip Grove Baptist Church, 255 Lovers Lane, Waynesboro, Ga., beginning at 11 am. Interment services will be held at the Pines Cemetery in Waynesboro, Ga.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel of Statesboro, Ga., and Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, West End Chapel of Atlanta, Ga., are entrusted with the services.
The Augusta Chronicle - February 15, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
