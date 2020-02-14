|
|
Harriet McCullough Locke
Atlanta, GA—Homegoing Celebration Service will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Phillip Grove Baptist Church, 255 Lovers Lane, Waynesboro, Ga., beginning at 11 am. Interment services will be held at the Pines Cemetery in Waynesboro, Ga.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel of Statesboro, Ga., and Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, West End Chapel of Atlanta, Ga., are entrusted with the services.
The Augusta Chronicle - February 15, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020