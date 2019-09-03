|
|
Harriett Webb
Evans, GA—
Harriett Elizabeth Turner Webb, 95, entered into rest September 3, 2019, wife of the late Clyde J. Webb.
She was born in Macon, Georgia to Harry E. and Ida Mae Williams Turner, moving to Savannah until coming to Augusta in 1980. She was a homemaker and protestant,
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Butler (Dan); Carolyn Newman (Kenneth); two grandchildren, Cheryl Skinner (Matthew); Elizabeth Butler; two great grandchildren, Maya Leigh and Gage Patrick. Nephew, Lester Eugene Crapse, Jr; cousins, Georgeann and Mary; She is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Patrick Blaine Newman and Brandon Webb Newman.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Westover Memorial Park with Chaplain Patricia Dickerson officiating. The family will receive friends 1hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta 1442 Harper Street, Augusta, Georgia 30901.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
