Harriette "Bobbie" Lee Wilson
Harriette"Bobbie" Lee Wilson
Augusta, Ga.—Harriette " Bobbie" Lee Wilson entered into rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Graveside service be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Survivors are; her devoted sister Rose Tillman, brother; King David Wilson; brother- in- law, Ronald Tillman, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 5: 00 pm. Please follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martín Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
