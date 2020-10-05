Harry A. Jacobs
Augusta, Georgia—Harry Anthony Jacobs, (73), died peacefully in his home on October 3rd, 2020. He earned his bachelors degree at Augusta College, and a Master's Degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. Harry had a wide variety of interests. He earned a private pilot license from Augusta Aviation while still in college, he was an avid reader and audiophile, and a skilled self-taught carpenter. Harry deeply loved his family, had a great sense of humor, and was a dear friend to many. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry M. Jacobs, and his mother, Vola O'Connor Jacobs. He is survived by his daughters Erin Dennis (Gary) and Kelly Cashin (John), three grandchildren, William, Tyler and Erin Cashin, two brothers Milton (Beverly) and James (Polly) Jacobs, two sisters, Marlie Grilli (Enzo,decd.), Julie Blalock (Clarence), eight nieces, four nephews, and a large extended family.
A private memorial for family will be held graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jessye Norman School of The Arts, or a charity of your choice
.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/06/2020