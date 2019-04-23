Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Albert Baird III


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Albert Baird III Obituary
Harry Albert Baird III, age 74, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at University Hospital.

Harry was born October 10, 1944 in Westerly, RI to the late Harry Albert Baird Jr. and the late Hazel Coggeshall Baird. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and received a bachelor's degree from San Diego State University. Harry had made the local area his home for the past forty years, having previously lived in Barnwell, SC. He retired from SRS as an accountant. He was an avid Gamecock and Atlanta Braves fan in his retirement.

Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Catherine Sessions Baird and a daughter and son-in-law, Melody Baird-Wenzel and Kenneth Wenzel, both of Lexington, SC.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The , PO Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Baird family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now