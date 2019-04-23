|
|
Harry Albert Baird III, age 74, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at University Hospital.
Harry was born October 10, 1944 in Westerly, RI to the late Harry Albert Baird Jr. and the late Hazel Coggeshall Baird. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and received a bachelor's degree from San Diego State University. Harry had made the local area his home for the past forty years, having previously lived in Barnwell, SC. He retired from SRS as an accountant. He was an avid Gamecock and Atlanta Braves fan in his retirement.
Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Catherine Sessions Baird and a daughter and son-in-law, Melody Baird-Wenzel and Kenneth Wenzel, both of Lexington, SC.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The , PO Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019