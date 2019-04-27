|
Mr. Harry "Bubba" C. White, MSG US Army Retired, husband of Sun Ye White, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home. He was a native of Grovetown, born on July 29, 1938. He graduated from Harlem High School in 1955 at the age of 16. On August 15, 1955, he joined the army and stayed for 29 years.
He was predeceased by his mother, Letha Newman Cleveland; son, Harry Stuart White; brother, Albert Eugene, aka Jack (Barbara) White of Ridge Spring, SC. Survivors including his wife, are his son, Gregroy Clinton (Renee) White of Martinez, GA; daughters, Beverly Anne (Tommy) Eubanks of Grovetown, GA, and Mildred Michelle (Kenneth) Johnson of Grovetown, GA; step son, Ki Han Kim of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Destiny White, Linsey Eubanks, Ethan Eubanks, Richard Johnson, K. Aaron Johnson, Zachary Kim, Tyler Kim, and Brie Kim; great-grandson, Luke Nettles; and sisters Jeweline (Robert) Troha of Allenhurst, GA, and Judy Cabrera of Angleton, TX.
He received numerous accommodations and recommendations for services provided. Medals and ribbons awarded to him include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Viet Nam Service Medal (4 Campaigns), Viet Nam Campaign Medal, Viet Nam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm, Good Conduct Medal 9th Award, Army Service Ribbon, 3 Overseas Bars, and Overseas Service Ribbon (5)'.
He enjoyed fishing and gardening.
Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez, GA 30907. Funeral services with full military honors will be held at 2pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Bellevue Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4501 Wrightsboro Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019