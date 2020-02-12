|
|
Harry E. Pitts, Jr.
Evans, GA—Harry E. Pitts, Jr. was born on May 21, 1961 to Versie Woodruff-Pitts and the late Harry E. Pitts, Sr. in Louisville, Kentucky. Harry is a graduate of Louisville Central High School and went on to further his studies earning a Bachelor's from Strayer University. At the age of 21, Harry decided to dedicate his life in service to our country and joined the United States Air Force. In 2003, Harry retired with Meritorious Service from the United States Air Force. His time with the military gave him the opportunity to travel the world and learn much about the blessing of life. During that time, Harry met and fell in love with his true love, Lois Dupree-Pitts of North Carolina. Harry and Lois pledged their commitment to one another in marriage on August 20, 2010. After his retirement from the military, Harry continued to work as a General Manager in the Advance Electrical Systems (AES) Group for Cummins Power in Augusta.
God chose to call Harry home to glory in the early morning hours of January 26, 2020 and did so suddenly and peacefully. Harry leaves to mourn his absence, but celebrate his life, his loving wife, Lois Dupree-Pitts; his beloved mother, Versie L. Woodruff-Pitts; his sons, Dywane J. Pitts, Sr. (Jovan) and Jamal J. Pitts; his four grandchildren; and his great-granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Harry's life and service will take place at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Harry enjoyed volunteering at Golden Harvest Food Bank so the family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed there to help feed the hungry.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platts Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020