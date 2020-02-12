Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Pitts Jr.


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Pitts Jr. Obituary
Harry E. Pitts, Jr.
Evans, GA—Harry E. Pitts, Jr. was born on May 21, 1961 to Versie Woodruff-Pitts and the late Harry E. Pitts, Sr. in Louisville, Kentucky. Harry is a graduate of Louisville Central High School and went on to further his studies earning a Bachelor's from Strayer University. At the age of 21, Harry decided to dedicate his life in service to our country and joined the United States Air Force. In 2003, Harry retired with Meritorious Service from the United States Air Force. His time with the military gave him the opportunity to travel the world and learn much about the blessing of life. During that time, Harry met and fell in love with his true love, Lois Dupree-Pitts of North Carolina. Harry and Lois pledged their commitment to one another in marriage on August 20, 2010. After his retirement from the military, Harry continued to work as a General Manager in the Advance Electrical Systems (AES) Group for Cummins Power in Augusta.
God chose to call Harry home to glory in the early morning hours of January 26, 2020 and did so suddenly and peacefully. Harry leaves to mourn his absence, but celebrate his life, his loving wife, Lois Dupree-Pitts; his beloved mother, Versie L. Woodruff-Pitts; his sons, Dywane J. Pitts, Sr. (Jovan) and Jamal J. Pitts; his four grandchildren; and his great-granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Harry's life and service will take place at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Harry enjoyed volunteering at Golden Harvest Food Bank so the family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed there to help feed the hungry.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Platts Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -