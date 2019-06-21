Home

Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
Harry Eugene Trull


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Eugene Trull Obituary
A Celebration of Life service for Harry Eugene Trull, 56, of North Augusta, SC will be held at three o'clock p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Long Branch Baptist Church with the Reverends Bert Baynham and Jerry Fail officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Harry passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of the late Eugene Wallace Trull and Priscilla Tooker Trull. Harry was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church. He volunteered for North Augusta - Belvedere Rescue Squad and previously worked for Rural Metro, Advanced Ambulance Service and Aiken County EMS, as a paramedic. Harry was a mechanic and enjoyed working with electronics; he also loved scuba diving and fishing.

Survivors include his significant other, Brenda Martin Trull of Barnwell; sons, Daniel Nathan Trull of Barnwell and Jordan Matthew Wright of Davenport, FL; a sister, Cindy T. (Craig) Amans of North Augusta, SC; nieces, Holly (Allen) Quackenbush and their children Briar and Logan, April (Jacob) Heatherly and their son Lane; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Edna Martin.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 21, 2019
