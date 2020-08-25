Harry James Conroy
Hephzibah, GA—Harry James Conroy, 69, husband of Betty B. Conroy, entered into rest Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Administration Hospital.
Private memorial services will be held in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Charlie DeLoach officiating.
