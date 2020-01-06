|
Harry "Gene" Johnson
Mitchell, GA—Harry "Gene" Johnson, 87, husband to the late Amelia "Grace" Johnson, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Augusta University. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mitchell Methodist Church with Reverends Mary Griswell and Jacky Downs officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery.
Gene was also preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lizzie Parrish Johnson; and four siblings, Everett Johnson, Glynn Johnson, Margaret Wilcher and Eunice Wilcher. Survivors include daughter, Harriet Ann Johnson Poole (Thomas); three siblings, Mattie Price (Jay), Geneva Kitchens (Don) and Ollie Cooper (Teddy); five grandchildren, Jason Parrish, Tabby Padgett (Doodle), Tonya Oundo (Steve), Teresa Parrish (Matt) and Beth Powell; five great grandchildren, Jacob Pittman, Caleb Pittman, Easton Pittman, Mason Padgett and Sam Oundo; his companion, Betty Rogers and her daughters, Ginger Taylor and Dianne Edenfield; church family and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Downs, Buck Parrish, Frank Parrish, Jason Parrish, Paul Parrish and Jacob Pittman. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandsons, Kendall Chalker, Leon Evans, Anthony Griswell, Jacky Haywood, Bobby Jones, Larry Tucker and Arthur Yarborough.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00–8:00PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Harry "Gene" Johnson.
