|
|
Ret. SFC Harry Lee Morgan, Sr., of Harsham Trail, entered into rest July 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Moriah Baptist Church, Harlem with the Rev. Paul Cofer officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 am. Interment will be in Westover Memorial Park, Augusta.
Ret. SFC Morgan was a native of Aiken County and a member of Moriah Baptist Church, Harlem where he served as a deacon. He attended Jefferson High School. He was graduate of the New York City Public School. He was a Retired Sergeant First Class from the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Williams Morgan; a son, Harry Morgan, Jr. (Katie); a daughter, Monica Mitchell (Hopeton); two grandchildren, Brandon and Felica Mitchell; devoted nieces, Deidra Morgan, Sylvia Wells (Oral), Kerri Brown and Veronica Norman; devoted nephews, Wayne Booker and Gerald Booker (Bertha); a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 7-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 10 to July 12, 2019