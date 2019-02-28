Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
799 Cobbham Road NE
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Kitchens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Lynn "Bud" Kitchens


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Lynn "Bud" Kitchens Obituary
Mr. Harry Lynn "Bud" Kitchens, 79, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.

Mr. Kitchens was a lifelong resident of Glascock County, GA. He was a farmer and retired as an electrician with National Homes and JEBCO. Mr. Kitchens enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Mrs. Alice Kitchens, his children, Harry Lynn Kitchens Jr., Loretta (Terry) Trippany; his brother, Julian Kitchens, sisters, Julia Massey, Annette Key, Sadie Kitchens, and Lollie Dell Todd; grandchildren, Deric Bales, Michael Mobley; and great grandchildren, Sophie Bales and Deklan Bales.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Zoar United Methodist Church with Rev. Faye Burgamy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Harry "Bud" Kitchens.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now