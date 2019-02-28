|
Mr. Harry Lynn "Bud" Kitchens, 79, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Doctors Hospital.
Mr. Kitchens was a lifelong resident of Glascock County, GA. He was a farmer and retired as an electrician with National Homes and JEBCO. Mr. Kitchens enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Mrs. Alice Kitchens, his children, Harry Lynn Kitchens Jr., Loretta (Terry) Trippany; his brother, Julian Kitchens, sisters, Julia Massey, Annette Key, Sadie Kitchens, and Lollie Dell Todd; grandchildren, Deric Bales, Michael Mobley; and great grandchildren, Sophie Bales and Deklan Bales.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Zoar United Methodist Church with Rev. Faye Burgamy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Harry "Bud" Kitchens.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019