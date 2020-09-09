Harry P. "Mutt" Kennedy
Midville, GA—Mr. Harry P. "Mutt" Kennedy, Jr., 79, of Midville passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in at Community Hospice following an extended illness.
Mr. Kennedy was born July 26, 1941 in Jenkins County to the late Harry P. Kennedy, Sr. and Martha "Tobie" Chandler Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Kyle Johnson. Mr. Kennedy was a 1959 graduate of Midville High School and attended Brewton Parker College and Georgia Southern College. He Worked as a salesman for Northup King Seed Company, where he consistently excelled as one of the company's top salesman. In 1979, "Mutt", as he is best known, came back to Midville to operate McKinney's Pond Restaurant, a business started by his uncles J.J. and Perry Kennedy in 1942. He operated McKinney's Pond for over 40 years, drawing customers from all over the state to enjoy great steaks, seafood, and fresh fish. In the late 80s through the 90s, McKinney's Pond became known as the Beach Music Capital of the World, as many of the country's top beach bands played to sold-out crowds in the converted McKinney's Pond skating rink. Mutt was best known for McKinney's Pond, but he was a proud member of the Midville High School basketball teams of 1957-1959, regularly hosting reunions for the team up until recent years. He would love to tell the stories of the great rivalry with Harlem and the heart-breaking loss in the 1959 State Finals. Mutt also loved fishing in Florida and Canada with his friends, often responding to anyone who asked if he caught anything with, "I went, didn't I?" Mutt served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Midville, where he would often provide meals for events and make sure shut-ins and widows received food and gifts on Christmas. He loved his children and found great joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mutt took great pride in his family name and operating the family business in Midville.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandy (Stewart) Sally of Salem, SD, Tricia (John) Conner of Lyons; son, Bucky (Stacey) Kennedy of Gainesville; sisters, Shirley Hill of Swainsboro, Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy of Augusta; restaurant family, Elizabeth Burton, Elizabeth Scott, Kenny Bynes; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Services will be private.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.
In compliance with the guidelines set by the CDC, 6 feet rule will be enforced during viewing and service.
