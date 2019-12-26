Home

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Harvey Alan Mear Sr.


1928 - 2019
Harvey Alan Mear Sr. Obituary
Harvey Alan Mear, Sr.
Evans, Ga—Harvey Alan Mear, Sr., 91 husband of Ethel Holmes Bussey of Calloway Dr. Evans, Ga. entered into rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Mr. Mear, Sr. was born in Salida, Colorado and was the son of the late John W., Jr. and Lula D. Wedell Mear. He was a retired Civil Engineer with Bechtel and a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean War. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Red Hill Baptist Church with his wife Ethel. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Science in Civic Engineering in 1956, then in 1963 he registered in the state of Arizona as a professional engineer and in 1965 in the state of Nevada. He was a master gardener and loved working in his flower gardens and enjoyed traveling and playing in the casinos. He was devoted to his family and believed he was put on this earth to raise children.
Survivors include his wife; five children, George (Carol) Mear, Alan (Elizabeth) Mear, Robert (Joann) Mear, Lynne (Monty) Clark, and Michele White; twelve grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Mear.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/27/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
