Harvey James Smith, Jr.
Grovetown, GA—Entered into rest on February 13,2020 Mr. Harvey James Smith Jr. (73) husband of Mrs. Betty Newman Smith of Grovetown Ga. Mr. Smith was retired with 20 years in the US Army, a retired Probation Officer ,he was member of Grovetown Masonic Lodge #730 for over 25 years and was a past Master. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father Harvey James Smith Sr. In addition to his wife surivors include; mother Reva Lee Smith, one son Darren Smith- Gainesville Ga. four daughters Regina Robinson – Harlem Ga., Deena Woodward -Gainesville Ga. Deanna Smith- BeechIsland SC. and
Deidre Smith- Atlanta Ga. one sister Diane Smith -Flintstone Ga. ten Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 19,2020 at 2:00pm at Thomas L King Chapel with Pastor Frank Thigpen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with full Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Travis Newman,Brian Newman,Larry Newman,Curtis Newman Lindsey Brown, Dicky Douglas, and Darren Smith. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN.38105
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020
