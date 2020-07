To the Fields Family. On behalf of the Department of Georgia Disabled American Veterans, please accept our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Colonel (Ret) Fields. Words are never adequate in moments like these, and there is nothing anyone can say to ease the pain and sorrow you are experiencing. We hope that the love of family and friends will comfort and strengthen you in the days ahead. Always remember the joyous memories of the times you shared with Colonel Fields. May these memories give you comfort for his life was rich because of you. May God bless and comfort you during your time of bereavement. Thank you, Colonel (Retired) Harvey R. Fields Sr., United States Army for your service to our Nation and your community. Albert Boudy, CW4 (Ret), US Army, DAV State Chaplain

Albert L Boudy,

Served In Military Together