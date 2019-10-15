|
Harvey Raymond Washington
Grovetown, GA—Harvey Raymond Washington, 82, loving husband for 64 years of Mary Kirkland Washington, entered into rest on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bethesda Baptist Church with the Reverend Roland Galloway officiating. Interment will follow in the Harlem Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Washington was born in Augusta to the late George and Cora Washington. He was retired from Johnson Control, Fort Gordon, Ga.
Survivors include his wife, Mary K. Washington; one son, Richard Washington; one grandson, Nick Washington and his wife Stacie; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Dylan.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
