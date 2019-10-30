|
Harvey Roy Moon
Augusta, GA—Harvey Roy Moon, 72, husband of Nancy Beck Moon, entered into rest Monday, October 28, 2019, at Eisenhower Medical Center.
Memorial services with Full Military Honors will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Mr. Moon, son of the late Annie Bell Summerour Moon and John Thomas Moon, was born in Atlanta, GA, and was a 22 year veteran of the United States Army serving two tours in Vietnam. He then worked at the Snyder Dental Clinic for 30 years. He was known for his sense of humor and his good heart and will be missed by all of his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Dr. Nathan Moon, and Melanie Moon; his brothers, Frank Moon, Jimmy Moon, and David Moon; and his sisters, Nancy Gilbert, and Dixie Farrell.
If so desired please make a memorial contribution to the in his memory.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
