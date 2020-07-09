Mrs. Hattie Bell Green
Clarks Hill, SC—Mrs. Hattie Bell Scott Green, entered into rest July 8, 2020 at Pruitt Health North Augusta. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Laura Grove Memorial Gardens with the Rev. A. J. Saunder officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Green, a native of McCormick County was a member of Laura Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include three sons, Eugene (Linda) Green, Jimmy Green and Abner Green; two daughters, Helen Carter and Sabrena Green; a sister, Juanita Rogers; 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 10, 2020