Mrs. Hattie Francis Bowles Pugh
Augusta, GA— Lovingly known as "Sneakie" was born January 10, 1927, to the late Brinson Bowles and Essie Mathis Bowles in Burke County, Georgia. Nicknamed "Sneakie" because her father thought for sure they were having a boy and she "sneaked" in!
Hattie was the beloved wife of the late Silas "Monday" Pugh, Sr. She departed this life on September 18, 2019 at her residence, at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Ina Bowles Rogers, son Silas "Sunny Boy" Pugh Jr., daughter Julia Pugh Johnson Taylor, beloved granddaughter Phalonda Yvette Howard, grandson Fredrick "Jakey" Pugh, and devoted nephew Metz Rogers.
At an early age, Hattie accepted Christ, and was baptized. Christ has always been the center of her life. She enjoyed singing in the choir and hearing her father tell biblical stories. She attended school at Mt. Zion CME Church, Waynesboro, Georgia. As a pastime, Hattie enjoyed sewing, drawing, and cooking for who she often referred to as "My big beautiful family" whom she loved so much. Her favorite expression would always be "Everything is lovely."
In September 1944, Hattie and Silas were joined in marriage. To this union, thirteen children were born. Hattie leaves to cherish her sweet loving memories: Three Sons – David Pugh, Sr., Marion Pugh Sr., and Mark (Tracie) Pugh. Eight Daughters – Louvenia Pugh, Mary (Charles) Jones, Carelan Howard, Hattie P. Williams, Rosetta (Anthony) Lamons, Dr. Catherine Pugh-Jones, Loretta (Melroy) Browman, and Sharon Pugh. Hattie leaves 48 grandchildren (with devoted grandson, Carlos Sherman, of the home). She leaves 89 great grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, devoted Cousin Thelma "Sue" Robinson and nephew Julius (Julia Mae) Pugh, Sr., sisters-in-law, Leatha Butler, Mary Strowbridge, Elizabeth Pugh, and many other relatives and friends. Hattie had an abundance of love for everyone, especially family. She enjoyed the attention, love and devotion received from her former sons-in-law (Frank Howard, Larry Jones, and Joseph Williams-deceased); former daughters-in-law (Alberta Bush-Pugh, Dorothy Pugh, Rosa Bell Pugh Dukes) as well. She believed that "Once in the family, always in the family.' Funeral services and Repast will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11am at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church 2020 Stoney Bluff Rd. Girard, GA. Interment, Mt. Zion CME Church Waynesboro, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/24/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019