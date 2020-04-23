Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Allen Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery,
113 Allen Chapel Road
Waynesboro, GA
View Map
Hattie L. Grubbs Obituary
Mrs. Hattie L. Grubbs
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Hattie L. Grubbs, wife of the late Joe C. Grubbs, Sr., entered into rest Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in University Hospital.
She leaves cherished memories with her children, Rita J. Barnes, Joe C. Grubbs, Jr., Gary (Martha) Grubbs, all of Augusta, Angela D. Grubbs, Shelia Middleton, both of Stafford, VA.; brother, Alvin (Willie Mae) Wimberly, a host of grandchildren, other relatives and loving friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Allen Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 113 Allen Chapel Road, Waynesboro, GA. Words of comfort by Reverend Lee E. Jones.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday the 24th from 4 to 7pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020
