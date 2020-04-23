|
|
Mrs. Hattie L. Grubbs
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Hattie L. Grubbs, wife of the late Joe C. Grubbs, Sr., entered into rest Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in University Hospital.
She leaves cherished memories with her children, Rita J. Barnes, Joe C. Grubbs, Jr., Gary (Martha) Grubbs, all of Augusta, Angela D. Grubbs, Shelia Middleton, both of Stafford, VA.; brother, Alvin (Willie Mae) Wimberly, a host of grandchildren, other relatives and loving friends.
Graveside service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Allen Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 113 Allen Chapel Road, Waynesboro, GA. Words of comfort by Reverend Lee E. Jones.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday the 24th from 4 to 7pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2020