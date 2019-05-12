Home

Hattie Lind
Mrs. Hattie Mae Lind entered into rest on Tuesday May 7, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Anthony Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are her children, Emma Kemmerlin, James Lind, Ernest Lind Jr., Herman(Rosa) Lind, Joseph Lind, Richard(Kyla) Lind, Jimel(Ruth) Lind, Stevie(Jackie) Lind, Gloria(Marcus) Evans; daughter-in-law, Robin Lind; 18 grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019
