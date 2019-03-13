|
Hattie Nell Jarrell Widener, born January 3, 1940, entered into rest March 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 5:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Steve Patteson officiating.
Mrs. Widener was born in Hampton, SC, but resided in Augusta, most of her life. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James David Widener; a son, James David Widener, Jr; her mother, Robbie Jarrell; her father, Lewis Jarrell; her sisters, Lillian Williams, and Barbara Jean Robertson; and her brothers, Wallace Jarrell, James Jarrell, and Jerry Jarrell.
She is survived by her sons, William Page III (Margarett), and Kerry Page (Bobby); her daughters, Barbara Davis (Wendall), Susan Odom (Bruce), Lynn Hutto (Willie), and Tracey Tompkins; 21 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and her brother, Bernard Jarrell.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019