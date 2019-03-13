Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Hattie Widener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hattie Nell Jarrell Widener

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hattie Nell Jarrell Widener Obituary
Hattie Nell Jarrell Widener, born January 3, 1940, entered into rest March 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 5:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Steve Patteson officiating.

Mrs. Widener was born in Hampton, SC, but resided in Augusta, most of her life. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James David Widener; a son, James David Widener, Jr; her mother, Robbie Jarrell; her father, Lewis Jarrell; her sisters, Lillian Williams, and Barbara Jean Robertson; and her brothers, Wallace Jarrell, James Jarrell, and Jerry Jarrell.

She is survived by her sons, William Page III (Margarett), and Kerry Page (Bobby); her daughters, Barbara Davis (Wendall), Susan Odom (Bruce), Lynn Hutto (Willie), and Tracey Tompkins; 21 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; and her brother, Bernard Jarrell.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now