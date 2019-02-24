Home

Havalyn Reed


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Havalyn Reed Obituary
Ms. Havalyn Reed, 46 of Lincolnton, Ga. entered into rest on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Doctors Hospital, Augusta from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary beginning at 10 am Monday until the hour of the funeral.

Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton, Ga is honored to serve the family of Ms. Havalyn Reed.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
