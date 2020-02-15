|
Hazel Allen Murray
Augusta, GA—Hazel Allen Murray, beloved wife of 61 years to the late Otis Garrison Murray, died at her home on February 14, 2020, after an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel with Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. Interment to follow at Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 10:30 AM.
Mrs. Murray was born November 18, 1929, in Pacolet Mills, South Carolina, to Rev. and Mrs. Clyde William Allen, and, due to her father's profession, lived in several S.C. towns. She graduated from Pelzer High School and attended Lander College. Following her 1948 marriage, she moved to Augusta and joined Greene Street Presbyterian where she was active in the Women of the Church.
A homemaker for much of her life, Mrs. Murray was an excellent cook and seamstress and a dedicated volunteer for her children's activities. She later worked as an administrative assistant, most recently, in the Chaplain Service of the Veterans Administration Hospital. Her passion was her family; hers was a deep, sacrificial love for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a pillar of strength and a model of kindness, generosity and grace. Always putting others first, she devoted years to the care of her father, husband, and brother-in-law as their health deteriorated.
She is survived by her son, Allen Garrison Murray (Dianna) of Glenville, Georgia; her four daughters, Anne Murray Sims, Kay Murray Davenport (Joey), Lynda Murray Rigdon (Michael), and Gayle Murray, all of Augusta; 11 grandchildren, and
11 great- grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Sara Murray of Cordele, Georgia, and Arleen Allen of Lakeland, Florida.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Barbara Allen Roper and her brother Clyde W. Allen, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Allen Murray, Michael Rigdon, Daniel Rigdon, Billy Murray, Justin Bradley, and Jared Blocker.
If desired, memorials may be made to Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church, 1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.
