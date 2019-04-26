|
Mrs. Hazel Anderson Balkcum, 88, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Hazel was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. She loved to bake and cook. When her children were younger, their friends would all come to their house for breakfast and she would always treat them just as she would her own children. Hazel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother to her family.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Leon R. Balkcum; parents, Robert and Rebecca Anderson; daughter, Lynn Phillips; grandsons, Steven and Dean Phillips; and beloved dog, Jack. Survivors include her children, Michael Balkcum (Lisa), Sherry Sealey (Steve), Dale Dohn (John), Susan Thurmond (David), and Jason Balkcum (Darlene); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held at the Lumpkin Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Saturday,April 27, 2019 at 2pm. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family would like to thank the group at Regency Hospice, especially her nurse, Laura Johnson, for the care and compassion they showed Hazel during her time with them.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019