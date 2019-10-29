Home

Taylor Funeral Home
57 College Street
Gibson, GA 30810
706-598-2301
Hazel Bedingfield

Hazel Bedingfield Obituary
Hazel Bedingfield
Gibson, Georgia—Taylor Funeral Home of Gibson announces the death and funeral services of Mrs. Hazel Neal Bedingfield, age 90 of Gibson, who died Tuesday October 29, 2019 in Gibson Health & Rehab.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Sheppard Memorial Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Hadden officiating. Burial will follow in the Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Those desiring, in lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to American Diabetic Association at PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA. 22215 or Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at PO Box 6252 Mill Creek Church Road, Mitchell, Georgia 30820 .
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
You may sign the family's personal guestbook online at www.taylorfhgibson.com.
Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Gibson is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/30/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
