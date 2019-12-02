|
Hazel Childers
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Hazel, 90, who entered into rest December 1, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 10 o'clock from the Asbury United Methodist Church. Rev. Thom Davies and Rev. Alan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Childers was a native of Hoxie, AR, having made North Augusta her home for the past 57 years. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and a woman of great faith who was dedicated to her church. Mrs. Childers had a servant's heart, serving in the church kitchen for many years, was a member of the Sunshine Sunday School Class, the Esther Circle and participated in the Heart to Hope Food Pantry. She retired from Blair House Nursing Home with over 30 years of nursing service and enjoyed supporting charities, especially . Mrs. Childers will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and for the joy she had in spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Thompson; husband, Eugene Childers; a son, Ron Childers; and a great-granddaughter, Madeline Walton.
Survivors include a sons, Don (Nancy) Childers, Evans; a daughter, Susie Childers, North Augusta; four grandchildren, Donnie (Kristy) Childers, Wes (Sarah) Childers, Matthew (Nicole) Childers and Catherine (Alex) Walton; great-grandchildren, Ruby Childers, James Benedict, Lillian Childers, Tyler Childers, Bryce Childers, Ronnie Childers, Asher Walton; a daughter-in-law, Martha Childers, Belvedere; two sisters-in-law, Maxine Hannah, Donna Childers; a cousin, Goldie Gray; and other extended family in the Jonesboro, AR area.
Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church or Heart to Hope Food Pantry, 1305 Troupe St., Augusta, GA 30904.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019