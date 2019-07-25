The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Hazel Green Edwards Hogan


1932 - 2019
Hazel Green Edwards Hogan Obituary
Mrs. Hazel Green Edwards Hogan, age 87, beloved wife of the late Alton McGee Hogan, entered into rest Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Hogan was born in Henderson, NC to the late William and Annie Bell West Edwards. She had retired from the Veterans Administration as a medical transcriptionist. Mrs. Hogan was a member of Belair Baptist Church and enjoyed playing cards with her Trashy Ladies. Mrs. Hogan was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will 12:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Thomas L. King Chapel with Pastor David Brooks officiating. Interment will be private.

In addition to Mrs. Hogan's husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Alfred E. Wall, Sr, a son, Alfred E. Wall, Jr., and a daughter, Claire T. Rogers.

Family members include a son, Michael W. Wall (Angela) of Martinez, GA; two brothers, Gene Stanton of Charleston, SC and Willie Stanton of TX; a brother in law, Dillard Braxton of Ravenel, SC; 5 grandchildren Wendy, Sonny, Dakota, Amanda, and Kelsey; 7 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 25, 2019
