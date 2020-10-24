1/
Hazel Hammond Whatley
1935 - 2020
Edgefield, SC—Hazel Hammond Whatley, 85, passed away October 24, 2020 in North Augusta. She was born May 28, 1935 to the late Grady and Mary Belle Hammond. In addition to her parents, Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Edgar Don Whatley.
Survivors include her sisters, Katie Hammond Smith and Frankie Hammond Newsome; sister-in-law Sandra Ellis (John); nieces, nephews, and numerous other extended family.
Hazel graduated from Edgefield High School and attended The University of South Carolina. She served as a valued employee of Belk department store for over thirty years. Later she was employed at Reel Insurance Agency until her retirement. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of Edgefield United Methodist Church. Hazel was known as being a gracious hostess for holiday parties, special occasions, and family feasts. A devoted aunt, Hazel adored her nieces and nephew and their children. She doted on them with her endless time and affection.
A graveside service is planned for October 26, 2020 at 2 PM at East View Cemetery in Edgefield with Reverend Michael Evans, and Reverend Thurman Norville officiating. Visitation with the family will be held after the service. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church, 309 Norris Street, Edgefield, South Carolina 29824.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
