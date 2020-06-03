Hazel Harris
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Harris
Maryville, TN—Hazel Harris, age 92 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Asbury Place. Preceded by son, Ricky Wayne Johnson(Almarita); parents, James Homer and Eva Smith Plunk. Survivors include her daughter, Laura (Greg) Gaskins their children Crystle (Kevin)Summers; their children Casen, Caden, Abigail and Evelyn, Candace (Brad)Green; their children CJ and Shayne; son, Ed (Debra) Johnson their children Stephanie (Kent) Murrell their child Colton Mark (Cori)Johnson; their children Luke and Drew Paul(Brittany) Millsaps; their children Braden, Preston and Hudson; son, Homer Gene (Carolyn) Johnson their children Justin (Malinda) Johnson; their children Gregory and Megan Robbie (Cherie) Arbegast; their children Ryan, Elliott, Ellen Eddie(Kayla)Johnson, David Summey, Jennifer(Tyler)Herndon; son, Ken (Hatsy) their children Ben (Heather) Johnson; their child Mariam; Tim (Heather) Johnson their children Will, Meredith, and Carter. A memorial service will be held 12:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Long officiating. The Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, TN www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/04/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved