Hazel Harris
Maryville, TN—Hazel Harris, age 92 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Asbury Place. Preceded by son, Ricky Wayne Johnson(Almarita); parents, James Homer and Eva Smith Plunk. Survivors include her daughter, Laura (Greg) Gaskins their children Crystle (Kevin)Summers; their children Casen, Caden, Abigail and Evelyn, Candace (Brad)Green; their children CJ and Shayne; son, Ed (Debra) Johnson their children Stephanie (Kent) Murrell their child Colton Mark (Cori)Johnson; their children Luke and Drew Paul(Brittany) Millsaps; their children Braden, Preston and Hudson; son, Homer Gene (Carolyn) Johnson their children Justin (Malinda) Johnson; their children Gregory and Megan Robbie (Cherie) Arbegast; their children Ryan, Elliott, Ellen Eddie(Kayla)Johnson, David Summey, Jennifer(Tyler)Herndon; son, Ken (Hatsy) their children Ben (Heather) Johnson; their child Mariam; Tim (Heather) Johnson their children Will, Meredith, and Carter. A memorial service will be held 12:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Long officiating. The Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, TN www.mccammonammonsclick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/04/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.