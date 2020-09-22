1/1
Hazel McNutt
1926 - 2020
Grovetown, GA—Mrs. Hazel Colleen McNutt, 94, of Grovetown passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. She loved her family, especially the grandchildren. Mrs. Hazel loved the Lord and reading her Bible. She was a Sunday School Teacher and served the Lord in various capacities at churches over the years. She was a fun, outgoing, lovely lady who enjoyed writing poetry. She will be dearly missed by those precious to her.
Mrs. McNutt was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David McNutt; her son, Louis Jones; daughter, Diane Ferland; and siblings, Rewel, Larry, Grady, Charles, Nellie and Nyla. She is survived by her son, Michael A. (Ruth) McNutt; brother, Gene Wilkes; daughter-in-law, Darlene Jones; five grandchildren, Randy (Julie) Leimenstoll, Tonya (Gene) Edens, Bernie (Jennifer) Jones, Dylan McNutt and Melanie McNutt; and great-grandchildren, Laura Atkins, Madison (Matt) Roberson, Evan Williams, Hana Jones, Katie Edens, Kayla Leimenstoll, Parker Jones and Bonnie Edens; and one great, great-granddaughter, Natalie Clays.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 1 – 2 PM at Starling Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 2:45PM, Wednesday at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Bob Swiger officiating.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign guestbook. Starling Funeral Home, Harlem, GA (706) 556-6524.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/23/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
