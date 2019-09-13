|
Hazel Sills Merritt
Augusta, GA—Hazel Sills Merritt of Augusta, GA, completed her earthly journey on September 11, 2019, serving the Lord, her family and community for 102 years. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband Wesley D. Merritt, her son James W. Merritt and her parents Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Sills. Hazel was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her son Wayne D. Merritt (Nancy); daughters Jackie M. Smithson (Steve); Anita M. Ivie, 7 grandchildren Tara Merritt-Merchant (Jay); Tonya M. Freeman; Ashley M. Lovett; Jami M. McMahon (Patrick); Justin Smithson; Brittany S. Swicegood (Josh); Wesley M. Ivie and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her family, Hazel was devoted to her church, her community and country, receiving the Membership Award for serving 50 years with the Georgia Homemakers Council and Betty Lamp Group. She received the Time to Care Award, spotlighted by WRDW-TV News 12 as well as the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award, ministering and serving meals to veterans for more than 45 years through "Operation Buddy". Special membership to the Board of Global Ministries was awarded to Hazel through the United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Joy Group, and United Methodist Women; Altar Guild; Mann Memorial UMC Choir and "Mann Ringers" bell choir. Hazel was recognized for more than 27 years of faithful service and devotion by the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation.
The family will receive friends at the visitation from 5 – 7 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA 30906. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Mann-Mize Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Bernard Sonny Mason officiating. Interment will follow in the Mausoleum Chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Augusta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the Mann-Mize Memorial United Methodist Church for the Operation Buddy Program, Augusta, GA or to the JMS Burn Center Foundation for the Susan Badke Retreat, Augusta, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/14/2019
