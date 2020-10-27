Hazel Smith
Madison, Mississippi—Nora Hazel Wommack Smith, 92, entered the nearer presence of God on October 24, 2020.
A native of Harrison, Georgia, and a graduate of the University of Georgia's Barrett School of Nursing, Hazel lived most of her adult life in Augusta, Georgia, where she and her husband of fifty-seven years, J. Dan Smith, raised their five children, invested their lives in the First Baptist Church of Augusta; and enjoyed their many friends, their journeys to every continent, and nearly a decade at their beloved Brandon Wilde.
In the autumn of 2014, Hazel moved to St. Catherine's Village in Madison, MS, where she enjoyed a new chapter of life, and where she died peacefully, surrounded by the grateful love and prayers of her large and dear family.
Preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Mary Lou Wommack, her husband, Joseph Daniel Smith, Jr., her sisters Vivian, Virginia, Lina, Grace and Edna, and her brother, Arnold, Hazel is survived by her brother, Hines, and sister-in-law, Barbara, and her children and their spouses; Angela and Charlie Polston of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Marcia and Chuck Poole of Ridgeland, MS; Danny and Deirdre Smith of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Bradley and Jane Smith of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Gina and Joseph Wheat, of Madison, MS, along with ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren, to all of whom she was "Nana".
Hazel's family wishes to express our gratitude for her faithful caregivers at St. Catherine's. In the final weeks of her life, their kindness and care were gifts of grace to us all.
Hazel's life will be celebrated, by family and friends, at a graveside service on Friday, October 30, at three o'clock in the afternoon, at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta, Georgia, where Hazel will be laid to rest beside her dear Dan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be given in memory of Hazel to the charity of your choice
.
.
