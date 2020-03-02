|
Hazel Snellings
Appling, Georgia—Hazel Holloway Snellings,(78), of Appling, GA, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home with her loving husband at her side. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00, March 7, 2020, at Damascus Baptist Church in Appling, GA.
Hazel was born in Lenoir, NC, and graduated from Lincoln County High School, Lincolnton, GA, were she was selected Homecoming Queen her Senior year. After high school, she attended business school in Augusta,GA. She retired after many years of service from Defoor Reality Company as their bookkeeper. She enjoyed reading and spending fun times with family and friends.
Hazel is survived by her husband Billy Snellings, daughter Joy (Roy) Newman and sister Ann H McGill. Grandchildren, who were the love of her life, Brooke Hinton, Brandon (Aliya) Baldwin, Jordan (Megan) Newman, and Heather (Jason) Turner. Great grandchildren Aaron and Wesley Hinton, Courtlyn and Brantley Baldwin, Kaylee Turner and Brady Newman.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Evelyn Holloway, daughter Lynne Hawkins, and great grandson Colton Baldwin.
Hazel was a loving generous person who loved her family, friends and home. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the hospice nurses who took such good care of her.
Donations may be made in Hazel's memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
