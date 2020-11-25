Mr. Hearrie Thomas, Jr.
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Hearrie Thomas, Jr., entered into rest November 18, 2020. A private memorial service will be held 1 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Marvin Morgan officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Thomas, a native of Aiken County was a graduate of North Augusta High School. He worked as a Security Guard of Sizemore Security Services. He was a member and deacon of Silver Bluff Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Hearrie Levar Thomas (Shane Breen), Jeremy LeRae Thomas (Fetisca) and Derek Durell Thomas, three daughters, Tawanda Felicia Butler (Melvin), Lizzie Felicia Green (Steven) and Fantasia Faith Thomas; his mother Eloise Twiggs Hynson; three brothers, Ricky Moton, Raymond Moton (Mary Jane) and Jerry Moton; two sisters, Juanita Williams (Paul) and Janice Harris (Tony); 15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov. 27, 2020