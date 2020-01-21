Home

Heather Elam


1978 - 2020
Heather Elam Obituary
Heather Elam
North Augusta, SC—Heather Marie Elam, 41, wife of Dwayne Elam, entered into rest on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Stacie Williams, presiding and Rev. Dr. Freddie Williams, Jr. officiating and eulogist. The family will receive friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for her full obituary and to sign the online register.
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/22/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020
