1/
Heather Hudson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Hudson
Augusta, GA—Heather Hudson, beloved daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Howard Hudson, passed away at her family home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Heather was born on January 9, 1970, at the Old University Hospital during a record breaking freeze in Augusta. As the first grandchild of two large families, she was welcomed after much anticipation, and warmed the hearts of all. She loved the family farm, nature, camping, music, art, books, and true stories told by her grandparents. "Remus," her rescued Aussie, was her best buddy for 13 years.
After graduating from Augusta Preparatory Day School she attended the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She graduated from Augusta State and earned a Master's Degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Teaching in Atlanta and later as an adjunct professor at Augusta State University provided her the opportunity to share her sharp mind and clever wit. She was a real character and kept everyone laughing.
Heather's challenges were many. She suffered the effects of multiple sclerosis for decades. Her remarkable sense of humor and grace served her well.
In addition to her parents, Heather is survived by her brother, Dr. William Howard Hudson, Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Atlanta, many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Athens Humane Society (AthensHumaneSociety.org).
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved