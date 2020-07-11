Heather Hudson
Augusta, GA—Heather Hudson, beloved daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Howard Hudson, passed away at her family home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Heather was born on January 9, 1970, at the Old University Hospital during a record breaking freeze in Augusta. As the first grandchild of two large families, she was welcomed after much anticipation, and warmed the hearts of all. She loved the family farm, nature, camping, music, art, books, and true stories told by her grandparents. "Remus," her rescued Aussie, was her best buddy for 13 years.
After graduating from Augusta Preparatory Day School she attended the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She graduated from Augusta State and earned a Master's Degree in Educational Psychology from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Teaching in Atlanta and later as an adjunct professor at Augusta State University provided her the opportunity to share her sharp mind and clever wit. She was a real character and kept everyone laughing.
Heather's challenges were many. She suffered the effects of multiple sclerosis for decades. Her remarkable sense of humor and grace served her well.
In addition to her parents, Heather is survived by her brother, Dr. William Howard Hudson, Jr. and his wife, Robin, of Atlanta, many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Athens Humane Society
).
