Entered into rest Thursday, May 23, 2019, Heidi Lee Harrell Johnson, 63, loving wife of the late Richard Johnson.



Heidi was born in Memphis, TN on May 15, 1956. Her career focused on accounting but she was retired at the time of her death. Heidi loved crafting in wood and quilting. But her favorite pastime was fishing the bayous of the Savannah River in Springfield, Ga where she resided.



Family members include: her son, James Paul Harber of Arizona; stepsons: Lance Johnson of Evans, and Chad Johnson of Augusta; sisters: Gayle Warner of Duluth, GA; Susan Wamble of Eads, TN; brother Carl L. Harrell of Olive Branch, MS; Grand-children Cadon, Kaylee and Landon; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Billie Jean Harrell.



Graveside services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Tom Kalliokoski officiating.



The family requests that memorials be donated to of Augusta, 4141 Columbia Road, Suite D, Augusta GA 30907.



The family will receive friends Friday, one hour prior to the graveside service.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 30, 2019