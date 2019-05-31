|
Mrs. Helen A. Williams, 90, of Burnettown, SC, wife of the late Calvin "Jack" Williams, entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, a daughter of the late Martin Gary and Bertha Lee Rutland Atkinson. She was a member of Bath First Baptist Church. Helen enjoyed making crafts, sewing, flower arranging, and playing on her ipad. In addition to her husband and parents she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Leonard Atkinson, Douglas Atkinson, Margie Smith, Julia Coley, Ilene Moyer, surviving family members include her only child Valerie Williams.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, June 01, 2019, beginning at 9 o'clock at Bath First Baptist Church, Bath, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10 o'clock at the church. Reverend Herb Son will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Solomon's Project for Bath First Baptist Church, PO Box 240, Bath, SC 29816.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019