Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen A. Williams Obituary
Mrs. Helen A. Williams, 90, of Burnettown, SC, wife of the late Calvin "Jack" Williams, entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, a daughter of the late Martin Gary and Bertha Lee Rutland Atkinson. She was a member of Bath First Baptist Church. Helen enjoyed making crafts, sewing, flower arranging, and playing on her ipad. In addition to her husband and parents she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Leonard Atkinson, Douglas Atkinson, Margie Smith, Julia Coley, Ilene Moyer, surviving family members include her only child Valerie Williams.

The family will greet friends on Saturday, June 01, 2019, beginning at 9 o'clock at Bath First Baptist Church, Bath, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10 o'clock at the church. Reverend Herb Son will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Solomon's Project for Bath First Baptist Church, PO Box 240, Bath, SC 29816.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.